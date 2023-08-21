Obituary: Hoyler, Barbara “Abbie” Kaltenecker

Barbara “Abbie” Kaltenecker Hoyler, 83, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away on August 18, 2023, at her residence.

She was born January 28, 1940, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late John and Hattie Kaltenecker.

Abbie graduated from Parkersburg Catholic High School in 1958, where she was May Queen and Head Cheerleader her Senior year and also attended Mountain State College. She retired from Parkersburg Cardiology Associates. Abbie was a devout Catholic and attended St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Folk Choir. She was a member of the Wood County Chapter of the ARC and a volunteer for the Wood County Special Olympics. Abbie enjoyed chocolate, gardening, crafting and her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her five children, Jeff Hoyler, Chris (Jim) Hughes, Mindy (Roger) Hoyler, Missy Deem and Julie (Scott) Stover, nine grandchildren, Samantha, Tayler, Elisabeth, Lantz, Paige, Reagan, Mason, Grace and Riley; six great-grandchildren, Hunter, Silas, Kaylee, Oliver, Maci and Milo; her brother, John (Mary) Kaltenecker; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Abbie was preceded in death by her late husband, Roy; daughter, Angie; and brother, Joe.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Amedysis Hospice as well as her close friends who supported her throughout her extended illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, at 11 am on Friday, August 25, 2023, with The Very Rev. J.S. Vallelonga officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Thursday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Virginia Special Olympics or SW Resources.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Hoyler family.

