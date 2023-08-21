Obituary: Kirk, Roger Clay

Roger Clay Kirk, 76 of Washington WV, passed away on August 17, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Fairmont, WV, the son of the late Harry Kenneth and Ella Marieda Stipe Kirk.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had worked in construction for many years with the United Mine Workers of America. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved bowhunting and was a member of the WV Bowhunters Association. He was a member of the Washington United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Jane Huffman Kirk of Washington, WV, his children, Diahann Fisher (David) of Browns Summit, NC, Kerri Laine Kirk of Honolulu, HI, and Joy Spencer (Bob) of Washington, WV, his grandchildren, Andrew Fisher, Caitlyn Fisher, Cayman Kirk, Samantha Ridenhour (Jeremy), Alexis Curry (Lex) and Ross Spencer (Chelsy). His great grandchildren, Landon, Connor, Kylie, Maylee, Meadow and Ridge. His brothers, Glen Kirk (Neal) of Parkersburg and Bruce Kirk of Fairmont, WV.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Tallman.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend David Calvert officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00am until service time at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the WV Bowhunters Association, Wounded Warriors or the Washington United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

