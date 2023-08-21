Obituary: Newland, Melissa Renay

Melissa Renay Newland, 54 of Mineral Wells, WV. passed away on August 20, 2023, at her residence.

She was born September 6, 1968 in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Joseph Henry Deem and Sharon Kay Rhodes Deem of Mineral Wells.

She enjoyed puzzles, ghost stories and was a Pen Pal to many people all over the world.

In addition to her Mother she is survived by her husband, Shane A. Newland of Mineral Wells; Her sister, Leesa Dill (Paul) of Mineral Wells and her nieces, Madison Michael (Sean) and Taylor Blackwell (Ryan).

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Phil Dent and Reverend Elizabeth Carson officiating. Burial will be in the Big Tygart Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.