Obituary: Newland, Melissa Renay

Melissa Renay Newland
Melissa Renay Newland(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Melissa Renay Newland, 54 of Mineral Wells, WV. passed away on August 20, 2023, at her residence.

She was born September 6, 1968 in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Joseph Henry Deem and Sharon Kay Rhodes Deem of Mineral Wells.

She enjoyed puzzles, ghost stories and was a Pen Pal to many people all over the world.

In addition to her Mother she is survived by her husband, Shane A. Newland of Mineral Wells;  Her sister, Leesa Dill (Paul) of Mineral Wells and her nieces, Madison Michael (Sean) and Taylor Blackwell (Ryan).

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Phil Dent and Reverend Elizabeth Carson officiating.  Burial will be in the Big Tygart Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosted its annual homecoming open house in downtown...
Model railroad club opens doors and tracks to public
Gabriel Allen Hargus is wanted by U.S. Marshals and West Virginia State Police, he is currently...
Operation Blue & Gold Shield takes multiple sex offenders into custody
Date announced for Memorial Bridge reopening
Parkersburg Homecoming Parade
Annual Parkersburg Homecoming parade anchors day of festivities
Sandra Jane Snyder
Obituary: Snyder, Sandra Jane

Latest News

Barbara “Abbie” Kaltenecker Hoyler
Obituary: Hoyler, Barbara “Abbie” Kaltenecker
Brenda Kay (Jett) Beck
Obituary: Beck, Brenda Kay (Jett)
Michael L. Full
Obituary: Full, Michael L.
Linda L. Woolard
Obituary: Woolard, Linda L.