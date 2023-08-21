Obituary: Nicholson, Nancy Wickman Storts

Nancy Wickman Storts Nicholson, 85, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born May 21, 1938, in Hammond, IN, a daughter of the late Herbert and Maxine Vandeventer Wickman.

Nancy graduated from St. Mary’s High School and attended Marietta College majoring in engineering. She married Howard S. Storts on January 25, 1958, in Oxford, Maryland. Together they purchased a 65-acre farm in St. Mary’s where they raised three children, Susan, Andy, and Patty. Howard passed away on May 25, 1985.

Nancy found love again with Darwin Stanley Nicholson and they were married on June 9, 1990. He preceded her in death on June 22, 1991.

Nancy loved all animals but was passionate about dogs. She trained, groomed, and showed dogs for many years, and won many awards along the way. She was a member of The Parkersburg Obedience Training Club and The Blennerhassett Kennel Club.

She is survived by her three children, Susan Wolfe, Patricia Storts, and Andy (Michele) Storts; one sister, Susan Chamberlin; two grandchildren, Cameron Wolfe (Brandon) Cisler and Tyler Storts.

There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.

