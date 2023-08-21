Obituary: Quesenberry, Frances Betts

Frances Betts Quesenberry, 43, of Welch, WV passed away August 17, 2023, at the Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley, WV.  She was born on May 14, 1980 in East Liverpool, OH and was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Norma Harding Betts.  She graduated from Parkersburg South High School and loved spending time with her beloved family and dear friends.

She is survived by seven children, Dakota (Lauren) Betts of Vienna, Abrielle (Ovais) Shaikh of Allen, TX, Aiden Dotson of Vienna, Alissa and Kilie Dotson of Vienna, Tatum Dotson of Vienna, Kyndal Quesenberry of Parkersburg; sister, Robyn Nicole (Josh Sandy) Betts of Parkersburg; aunt, Brenda Hurst and many nieces,  nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents,  she was preceded in death by sister, Mary Kathryn; maternal grandparents, Nora and Robert Collins; paternal grandparents, Georgia Frances and Bill Nutter.

Funeral services will be Saturday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held  Friday 5-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

