Obituary: Woolard, Linda L.

Linda L. Woolard, 73, of Williamstown, WV passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born February 20, 1950 in Grantsville, WV, a daughter of the late Emil Whipkey Sr. and Helen Nadine Hupp Whipkey.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School and also graduated from beauty school and nursing school, where she received her LPN degree. She retired after 30 years as an LPN at the Washington County Home in Marietta, OH. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband, Wayne and was a member of the Brothers of the Wheel.

She is survived by her husband, L. Wayne Woolard whom she married in 1968; one daughter, Lisa Lyons (Blaine) of Williamstown; one son, Michael Woolard (Megan) of Fletcher, NC; six grandchildren, Jenna (Freddie) Wheeler, Samantha Woolard, Aster (Scott) Woolard, Anna Woolard, Rylee Woolard, and Kayla Burnem; four great-grandchildren, Bradlee Lyons, Lexi Wright, Derek Wheeler, and Meghan Wheeler; two great-great grandchildren, Harper and Phoenix Wheeler; one sister-in-law, Cindy Wilson of Parkersburg; two brothers-in-law, Bill and Kevin Woolard both of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Emil Whipkey Jr; mother and father in law, Arthur and Ruth Woolard; three sisters-in-law, Judy Whipkey, Debbie Woolard, and Fran Woolard.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Casey Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 Tuesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Woolard family. Online condolences may be left at www.LambertTatman.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.