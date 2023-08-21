Ohio University faculty honored with FBI Award

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – Several Ohio University faculty members are being honored with the prestigious 2023 FBI National Academy Associates Science and Innovation Award.

A team consisting of faculty members from Ohio University’s McClure School of Emerging Communication Technologies in the Scripps College of Communication, Eric R. Williams, and John Bowditch, together with Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service Faculty member John Born were honored with the award.

The team developed two impactful 30-minute cinematic virtual reality experiences aimed at enhancing police officer training across the state of Ohio, according to a statement from Ohio University. The virtual reality training experiences are tailored for the law enforcement community in Appalachia.

The project was a true collaborative effort, featuring contributions from Lieutenant Tim Ryan of the Ohio University Police Department, Commander David Malawista from the Athens Police Department, and Captain Aaron Maynard from the Athens Sheriff’s Office.

Williams and Born had the honor of accepting this award on behalf of the team at the FBI National Academy Associates Annual Training Conference which took place from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2023, in Denver, Colo.

