One person injured in Parkersburg structure fire

(Associated Press)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – One person was injured in a structure fire in Parkersburg.

The fire started in a home on the 1100 block of 13th Street.

Parkersburg Fire Department received a call about the fire at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. First responders arrived at the home within three minutes of the initial call.

By the time Parkersburg firefighters arrived on the scene everyone was out of the house, according to Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews.

Shortly after crews arrived, they extinguished the fire before it was able to spread and damage other parts of the home. However, there was smoke damage throughout the house.

Matthews said the fire started accidentally.

The homeowner made it out of the home but received a burn on his hand. An ambulance crew treated the homeowner.

Parkersburg Fire Department, Parkersburg Police Department, and Camden Clark Ambulance Service responded to the fire.

