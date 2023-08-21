Parkersburg road work may cause delays

(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Road work on a main street of Parkersburg may cause delays for some drivers.

Wood County Route 68 (Emerson Avenue) will have minor delays.

The city is upgrading water lines around the intersection of Emerson Avenue and 30th Street.

Drivers may experience delays on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

The roadwork will occur between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m., according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Traffic lights will be used to control traffic.

