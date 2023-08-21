The Toss Around: Carson McMinn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For this weeks edition of The Toss Around I got a chance to head over to talk to Parkersburg Catholic high school’s play caller Carson McMinn.

McMinn is in a unique situation because this is his first year ever playing organized football and he will have to play arguably the toughest position on the field. We got a chance to talk about that, his expectations and goals and what the team has set for their goals coming into the year.

PCHS will begin their season August 28, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Oak Hill (OH).

