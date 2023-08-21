Volunteer efforts and planned Fall Festival help revitalize Washington County Fairgrounds

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The playground and a number of structures on the fairgrounds could be in better condition, according to Washington County Fair Board Director Lisa McNish.

“It’s pretty dilapidated. It needs some TLC for sure,” McNish said.

To raise funds, fairgrounds will be the site of a Fall Festival on October 14. The festival will feature hay rides and other fall activities, as well as various vendors.

McNish said the proceeds will go toward building a new playground. “We’re building a new playground, is what we’re doing. We’re going to try to reuse some of the things that we have, but for the most part we’ll have a completely new playground.”

In advance of the Fall Festival and this year’s Washington County Fair, McNish said volunteers have also been helping to revitalize other structures on the fairgrounds. “Some of the structures that we have, like the gazebo and the pavilion, we’ve had some great volunteers over the last couple months that have came in and put new roofs on for them,” McNish said. “They’ve been here and helped us with a lot of different renovations and activities like that.”

McNish said seeing volunteers come together to work on the fairgrounds means a lot. “There’s a lot of buildings on this fairground alone that are hundreds of years old, and to see the volunteers help bring those back to life is -- it’s great,” she said. “A lot of them put a lot of time and a lot of money into their volunteer work, and we really appreciate it.”

