Wayne National Forest proposes name change

(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service is proposing to change the name of Wayne National Forest.

The renaming effort is in response to requests from American Indian Tribes and local community members, according to the USDA.

The national forest is currently named after General Anthony Wayne. Wayne has a complicated legacy which includes leading a violent campaign against the Indigenous peoples of Ohio, according to a statement from the USDA. Wayne’s actions resulted in the removal of Indigenous people from their homelands.

Buckeye National Forest is one of the names suggested to the Forest Service by American Indian Tribes. Other proposed names considered include “Ohio National Forest” and “Koteewa National Forest.”

A 15-day public engagement period beginning on August 21, 2023, will allow interested members of the public to share their thoughts. Feedback should indicate whether there are any reasons the proposed name would be unacceptable. Comments may be submitted to r9_wayne_website@usda.gov.

The effort to change the forest name to Buckeye National Forest is based in respect and inclusion for all of Ohio’s communities and seeks to ensure the name of these federal lands is representative of all who value the national forest.

“Our intention is to listen to Tribal Nations and community members, and take the actions needed to better serve them,” said Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart. “The new name embraces the forest’s identity as Ohio’s only national forest and the welcoming, inclusive nature of the people of Ohio.”

