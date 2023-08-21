Wood Co. Commissioners discuss Pond Creek water project, modernizing Circuit Court recordkeeping

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During their regular meeting on Monday, the Wood County Commissioners discussed a planned water project in Pond Creek and heard an update from Circuit Clerk Celeste Ridgway.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council is trying to improve the quality and accessibility of water for residents of Pond Creek in Wood County.

MOVRC Project Coordinator Katrina Kratche spoke before the County Commission. She said residents of the small community of Pond Creek off Route 68 currently have to haul their water from wells. Kratche said the Mineral Wells Public Service District has proposed a plan to expand their service area to include Pond Creek. This will give the residents access to a clean, reliable source of drinking water.

Kratche said the project will cost around $3.5 million, with support coming from the Wood County Commission, the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council, and the Army Corps of Engineers.

The project is still in the early planning stages. She said in the long term, it’s a great opportunity for the people in Pond Creek that will improve quality of life. “When you look at people hauling water, there’s a lot of issues around that, from bacteria getting into their tanks, a lot of money involved,” Kratche said. “When your electricity goes out, you don’t have a pump. So we’re hoping to bring water, clean water to this community and the project be successful.”

Kratche said the project will also supply water to the Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department. She said there isn’t a set timetable for when the project will be completed yet.

Kratche said she hopes to organize a session for the community to provide feedback about the project in the near future.

In other business, the county commissioners also heard from County Clerk Celeste Ridgeway.

Ridgeway announced to the County Commission that Wood County has been approved for a West Virginia Supreme Court project to digitize old federal court records.

Ridgeway said federal court records in the Circuit Court from 1992 to 2015 will be restored and digitized. Ridgeway said the process will free up a lot of storage space for the County Clerk’s office. “The great part about it is, they don’t come back here,’ Ridgeway said. “I will give them authorization to destroy them. So, it’s over 5,000 records. So that clears out two felony rooms down there.”

Ridgeway said the state archives will also be collecting other old records from the circuit court, freeing up storage space further.

The County Commissioners also opened bids to clean up a dilapidated property during their meeting this morning.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.