Five organizations receive donations for National Nonprofit Day

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – The Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) donated a total of $1,500 to nonprofits in honor of National Nonprofit Day.

MCF originally announced one nonprofit would receive a surprise $500 grant and the community would vote to select the winner within 24 hours. This announcement was made on National Nonprofit Day, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

More than 700 votes were cast, double the total of the previous year. In recognition of the large outpouring of community support and engagement, MCF decided to award funds to the top five nonprofits.

The awards are listed below:

· The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley snagged the top prize of $500.

· Fort Frye High School clinched second place and won $400.

· O’Neill Senior Center secured third place and won $300.

· The MHS Wall of Sound Band Boosters got fourth place and won $200.

· WASCO, Inc. came in fifth place and was awarded $100.

All nonprofits with a fund at Marietta Community Foundation were eligible to receive the $500 grant, providing community members with 60 local nonprofits to choose from.

The prize amounts were announced on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

