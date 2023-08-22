Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration returns with exciting activities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – This year’s West Virginia National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration is coming soon.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2023.

Hunting and Fishing Days will return to the Summit Bechtel Reserve near Beckley.

The event is designed to introduce people to hunting, fishing wildlife viewing, and other outdoor activities in a safe and hands-on environment.

Activities include listening to live music, meeting outdoor television personalities, purchasing various hunting, fishing, and outdoor sporting goods, the opportunity to win prizes, and more.

Tickets to West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days are $10, and kids ages 15 and younger get in for free. Food sample tickets will be available at the event in packs of 5 for $5 or 20 for $15. Those purchasing tickets online by Aug. 31 will receive five complimentary food sample tickets. For more information about this deal and to buy event tickets, visit WVdnr.gov/nhfd. Parking for the event is free.

