Marietta to break ground on largest project in city history

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta is preparing to break ground on a new water treatment plant.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday for a new reverse osmosis treatment plant that will replace two older plants currently used to treat the city’s drinking water.

The estimated $45 million project is said to be the largest monetary project in the city’s history.

Marietta received a $10 million principal forgiveness loan from the environmental protection agency for the project.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says the new plant will be near the location of the two current plants.

“It’ll be a brand-new plant and we’ll decommission the old plants. Over the years the plants have had updates and different mechanical upgrades. But it’s reaching a point where do you put a lot of money into an old plant that is still an old plant or do you move forward with new technology. We opted to move forward with new technology and modernize the plant.”

Schlicher said there will be small rate increases for customers in the future with the new plant.

He added that customers will not receive any large spikes in their water bill.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.