Nelsonville man is charged with soliciting a minor

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Nelsonville man is being charged with solicitation of a minor via a computer, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Mellinger said Colton Wilson, 20 years old, sent sexually explicit videos of himself to law enforcement posing as a 15 year old girl. Mellinger said Wilson then traveled to Ravenswood to have sex with her, which is where Jackson County deputies arrested him.

He is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail.



