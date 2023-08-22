Nelsonville man is charged with soliciting a minor

Police say Colton Wilson traveled to Ravenswood with plans of having sex with a minor.
Police say Colton Wilson traveled to Ravenswood with plans of having sex with a minor.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Nelsonville man is being charged with solicitation of a minor via a computer, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Mellinger said Colton Wilson, 20 years old, sent sexually explicit videos of himself to law enforcement posing as a 15 year old girl. Mellinger said Wilson then traveled to Ravenswood to have sex with her, which is where Jackson County deputies arrested him.

He is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosted its annual homecoming open house in downtown...
Model railroad club opens doors and tracks to public
One person injured in Parkersburg structure fire
Gabriel Allen Hargus is wanted by U.S. Marshals and West Virginia State Police, he is currently...
Operation Blue & Gold Shield takes multiple sex offenders into custody
Date announced for Memorial Bridge reopening
Michael L. Full
Obituary: Full, Michael L.

Latest News

Local law enforcement warns about a scam.
Scammers impersonate local law enforcement officers
The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council is trying to improve the quality and accessibility of...
Wood Co. Commissioners discuss Pond Creek water project, modernizing Circuit Court recordkeeping
Wood Co. Commissioners discuss Pond Creek water project, modernizing Circuit Court recordkeeping
Wood Co. Commissioners discuss Pond Creek water project, modernizing Circuit Court recordkeeping
Volunteer efforts and planned Fall Festival help revitalize Washington County Fairgrounds
Volunteer efforts and planned Fall Festival help revitalize Washington County Fairgrounds