Obituary: Barrett, Kimberly Ann

Kimberly Ann Barrett, age 62, passed on from this world Sunday, August 20th at her home in Columbus, Ohio. She was born to Dororthy Woodruff Barrett and Charles Barrett, May, 4th 1961 in Marietta, Ohio.

Kim was a 1979 graduate of Marietta High school and a graduate of The Ohio State University. Upon graduation she took her combined studies, experience and ambition to bring her love of art and community together. She currently was a realtor at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, specializing in Urban Living.

Kim crafted a beautiful life for herself in Columbus, a pillar in her community she spent her time volunteering and organizing for her community garden, which she was a member of the Garden Association and chair of Lindwood Gardens, Hot Times, a board member of The Franklin Park Conservatory, the Democratic Party, and most passionately -the preservation of historic villages in Columbus. Outspoken, devoted to urban living, and always for the cause is how she lived and how the world will remember her. Kim was beloved by family, numerous friends, and her loving community in Old Towne.

Kim is survived by her mother Dorothy Barrett, her father Charles Barrett, her sister Cheryl Barrett Wells (Chris), her nieces Morgan and Elizabeth Wells, and her devoted dog Olivia Garnett.

She is preceded in death by her brother Steve Barrett, and her grandparents Silas and Mary Strauss Woodruff, and Carroll and Clara Kestermier Barrett.

Funeral Liturgy, with Mass, will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell as celebrant. Burial will follow in New St. Mary’s Cemetery beside her brother, Steve. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. In memory of Kim, there will be a tree planted at Franklin Park Conservatory.

In memory of Kim, there will be a tree planted at Franklin Park Conservatory.

