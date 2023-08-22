Obituary: Carroll, Brenda Kay

Brenda Kay Carroll, 67 of Parkersburg, WV, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday August 16, 2023 after a short illness.

Brenda was born on July 28,1956 to Daniel and Nancy Whipkey in Parkersburg, WV. She was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and went on to become a certified nursing assistant.

She was the proud mother to three children; Crystal (Demetrios) Manus, Patricia (Anthony) Rhodes, and Kevin (Danielle) Carroll. What brought her even more joy were her eight grandchildren; Tyler, Alex, Demo Jr., Vincent, Jaydien, Annie, Kenna, and Kason. Brenda also shared a special bond with her former son-in-law Donald Clark.

Brenda was the oldest of six children; Janet (Roger) Phillips, Teresa Whipkey, Thomas (Sheila) Whipkey, Daniel (Barb) Whipkey, and Sherry Sams.

She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, and watching her favorite crime shows. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, that is when she was the happiest. The love for her family was undeniable. Brenda was also a true Mountaineer, determined to spend all of her days in WV, till the end.

The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life with close family and friends at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

