Obituary: Deak, David S.

By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 22, 2023
David S. Deak, 74, of Ellenboro, WV, died August 19, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, OH.

He was born August 30, 1948 in Morgantown, WV, the son of the late Steve D. and Mary Jane Lakatos Deak.

David was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Korea from 1965-1968.  He worked as a police officer in Westover, WV and retired with 25 years service from the WV State Police as Sergeant.  He continued to work as a private investigator.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, woodworking and going to his farm.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Ann Martin Deak; sons, David Todd Deak of Clarksburg and David Steve Deak II of Ellenboro; grandson, Damien Deak; sister Julia Weimer of VA; brother Steve Deak; nephew Rick Posey (Laurel); niece, Kim Manning (Jeff) of VA; two great nephews; and loyal companions, Gracie, Cali, Jax and Otis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Jane Posey; brothers-in-law, Loy Posey and Robert Weimer; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, August 25, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home with David Doak officiating.  Friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday from 4-8 PM.  He will be laid to rest on the Deak Family Farm.   Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

