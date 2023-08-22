Obituary: Hensley, James E.

James E. Hensley
James E. Hensley(None)
Published: Aug. 22, 2023
James E. Hensley, 84 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Belpre Landing on August 21, 2023.  He was born at St. Albans, WV on March 23, 1939 and was the son of the late Benjamin Hensley and Garnet Hensley Suits.  He retired from E.I. Dupont following 38 years of service.  He was an Army Veteran.  He was a member of the Mullen Memorial Baptist Church, the Belpre Masonic Lodge #609, and the Pioneer Antique Auto Club.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary Hensley, two sons, James (Heather) Hensley of Belpre, Ohio, Bruce (Patty) Hensley of Belpre, a daughter Karen (Rod) Henthorn of Vincent, Ohio.  Also surviving are his grandchildren, James (Ashley) Hensley, Justin (Cailee) Hensley, and great grandchild, Lincoln Hensley, step grandchildren, Marisa and Ethan Henthorn.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Services will be on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the Mullen Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Mark McClung officiating.  Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Belpre.  Friends may call at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre on Wednesday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to services at the church.  On Wednesday at 7:45 PM there will be a Masonic Service conducted by the Belpre Masonic Lodge #609.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

