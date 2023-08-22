Obituary: Little, Gail

Gail Little
Gail Little
Gail Little, 87, went to be with the lord on August 20th, 2023. He was born October 24th, 1935 in Grantsville West Virginia to the late Clarence and Ellenora O’Dell Little.

He was a furniture and auto upholsterer for many years, installed glass at Murrays in Marietta, retired from Dupont and was on the fire brigade. He helped found the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Army Reserves. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a member of Temple Gates Gospel Quartet, a member of the Kanawha United Methodist Church, and enjoyed playing his guitar and banjo.

Gail is survived by his wife Brenice Little of 64 years; his children, Larry Little (Sharon), Cindy Little (Monty), and Ed Little (Angie); one sister and three brothers; his grandchildren Lori, Joshua, Rebecca, Rachel, Reba, and Samantha; and six great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Thursday August 24, 2023 at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Alfred Hickman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at 11:00am Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be sent in his honor to The Salvation Army of Parkersburg.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Little family. Online condolences can be left at www.Lamberttatman.com

