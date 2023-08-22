Obituary: Schob, James “Jim” Edward

James “Jim” Edward Schob: A Life Remembered-

Marietta, Ohio - James E. Schob passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at home surrounded by his devoted wife and beloved family. Born on January 20, 1941, Jim’s life was filled with love, dedication to the lord, and a delightful touch of humor.

Celebrating an incredible journey of love and family, Jim and his wife, Darlene, marked their 65th wedding anniversary in May. Jim loved the Lord and cherished being a part of the Marietta First Church of the Nazarene, a commitment he upheld since 1965.

Jim’s path included a career as a glass blower at Fenton Glass for 13 years. In 1971, he and Darlene venture forth on their own, establishing Reno Service Shop. Here, Jim’s hands crafted more than just small engine repairs - he sculpted moments of joy for his customers with his quick wit and humor, leaving behind smiles as his lasting legacy.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Schob Spires, his step father, Herman Spires as well as his infant son, Jacob Franklin Schob. His memory lives on through his treasured wife, Darlene, and their three children and their families: Linda (Ed) Poland of Beech Bottom, WV; Tammy (John) Shrieves of The Plains, OH; and Joseph “Joe” (Melissa) Schob of Amherst, OH. Grandchildren: Megan (Rodney) Fleegle Jr., Zachary (Lauren) Poland, Alex Justice, Jacob Schob, and Caleb Schob. Great grandchildren: Rodney “Tre” Fleegle, III and Reagan Fleegle. He is also survived by his sister, Mary-Ann Spires-Beardmore.

Jim’s memory will be honored through a visitation on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH 45750 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Service will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at East Lawn Memorial Park in Reno, Ohio. Messages of sympathy and fond memories can be shared at www.hadleyfh.com To honor Jim, his family kindly requests donations in his name be directed to the Reno Volunteer Fire Department, P.O Box 346 Reno, OH 45773 or the Marietta First Church of the Nazarene,100 Mill Creek Road, Marietta, OH., 45750 in lieu of flowers.

