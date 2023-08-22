Obituary: Schwendeman, Virginia Rae

Virginia Rae Schwendeman, 92, of Beverly, Ohio, died on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born on May 25, 1931 in Marietta, to Milo Lee and Amanda Matilda Stauch Reynolds.

Ginny was a graduate of Marietta High School. She was a member of the Beverly American Legion Auxiliary since 1957. Ginny kept books for her father’s business, M.L. Reynolds Disposal, worked for the Clerk of Courts in the Title Department, Fremars/Lemars Dress Shop in Beverly and First Settlement Alterations in Marietta. For many years after retirement, Ginny continued doing alterations in her home.

She is survived by her two daughters, Connie Tullius (John) and Margy Perdew (Dennis); four grandchildren, Dennise Campbell, Carrie Tullius, Haley Simpson (Todd) and Matthew Tullius (Rachael); 11 great grandchildren, Allex Stille, Alleyna Stambaugh (Josh), Eli and Eva Campbell, Brenna Weidner, Delilah, Cecilia and Matilda Simpson and Clayton, Evie and Nolan Tullius; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary L. Hinton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Joseph Schwendeman; and siblings, Marion Reynolds, Frances Selander, Evelyn Finder, Betty Weeks and Patty Poling.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with her nephew, The Rev. Charles Klinger officiating assisted by Pastor Don Archer. Burial will follow in Beverly Cemetery. Visitation will be for two hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Donations in her memory may be directed to the Fort Frye Athletic Department. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Ginny’s family and offers online condolences as well as other services by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

