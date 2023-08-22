Obituary: Young, David L.

David L. Young 74, of Marietta passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Waterview Pointe in Marietta.

He was born in Marietta on August 29, 1948, in Marietta, OH., to the late Dallas Joseph and Jacquelyn Dotson Young.

David is survived by his wife Reginia Miller Young, daughter Jessica Warden (Brian) of Charleston, SC., son Jeffrey Young (Jamey) of Marietta, OH., grandsons Reid Warden and Kelton Young and granddaughters, Avery Warden and Rylee Young.

Abiding with his wishes cremation will take place and there will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Fearing Volunteer Fire Department 1975 Stanleyville Road Whipple, Ohio 45788. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

