Officers complete Ohio corrections officer basic training academy

Six corrections officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s office completed academy at Washington State Community College.
Enrollment in the academy is restricted to employees of an Ohio local correctional facility.
Enrollment in the academy is restricted to employees of an Ohio local correctional facility.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Six corrections officers from the Washington County sheriff’s office completed the Ohio Corrections Officer Basic Training Academy at Washington State Community College.

Ohio corrections officers are required to attend a corrections academy at the earliest opportunity within their first year of employment.

The course, which is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, includes 148 hours of training required for certification to be employed as a Corrections Officer in an Ohio facility.

Washington County Jail administrator Captain Kevin Carr said a primary focus of the training is ethics pertaining to inmates.

“They have the added element of stress from being confined. Granted they’ve done things they shouldn’t have done or been charged with things they shouldn’t have done, and they will have their day in court. But basically, we are their line to the outside. If they need something, they depend on us. So, we have to make sure we take care of them and do it fairly.”

Enrollment in the academy is restricted to employees of an Ohio local correctional facility.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne National Forest Leith Run Recreation Area
Wayne National Forest proposes name change
The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosted its annual homecoming open house in downtown...
Model railroad club opens doors and tracks to public
One person injured in Parkersburg structure fire
Police say Colton Wilson traveled to Ravenswood with plans of having sex with a minor.
Nelsonville man is charged with soliciting a minor
Michael L. Full
Obituary: Full, Michael L.

Latest News

Ohio man sentenced to life for 2022 murder in Mason County
Ohio man sentenced to life for 2022 murder in Mason County
West Virginia governor signs three bills to fund volunteer fire departments
West Virginia governor signs three bills to fund volunteer fire departments
Veterans' organizations throughout Washington County attended the event to contribute to PACT...
Veterans Affairs office hosts PACT Act information event
Mayor Schlicher said there will be small rate increases for water customers in the future with...
Marietta to break ground on largest project in city history