Officers complete Ohio corrections officer basic training academy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Six corrections officers from the Washington County sheriff’s office completed the Ohio Corrections Officer Basic Training Academy at Washington State Community College.

Ohio corrections officers are required to attend a corrections academy at the earliest opportunity within their first year of employment.

The course, which is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, includes 148 hours of training required for certification to be employed as a Corrections Officer in an Ohio facility.

Washington County Jail administrator Captain Kevin Carr said a primary focus of the training is ethics pertaining to inmates.

“They have the added element of stress from being confined. Granted they’ve done things they shouldn’t have done or been charged with things they shouldn’t have done, and they will have their day in court. But basically, we are their line to the outside. If they need something, they depend on us. So, we have to make sure we take care of them and do it fairly.”

Enrollment in the academy is restricted to employees of an Ohio local correctional facility.

