Ohio man sentenced to life for 2022 murder in Mason County

An Ohio man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
An Ohio man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WTAP) - An Ohio man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a murder in Mason County, West Virginia.

Bobby Lee Wolford of Cleveland, Ohio was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for the 2022 murder of John Michael Gomez in Mason County.

Wolford was attempting to rob Gomez when he committed the murder.

Along with a life sentence for felony murder, Wolford faces an additional two to ten years for convictions of conspiracy and concealment of a deceased human body.

Wolford was sentenced on Tuesday following his conviction by a jury early this month.

Wolford’s coconspirator Rikki Parsons-Wise was also sentenced to two to ten years for conspiracy to commit a robbery and concealment of a deceased human body.

Parsons-Wise had been charged with felony murder as well, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges in exchange for her testimony against Wolford.

Mason County Prosecutor Seth Gasksins said the family of the victim may be disappointed that Parsons-Wise wasn’t convicted on the murder charge. Gaskins said it was “one of those cases where you have to make a deal with a demon to get the devil.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne National Forest Leith Run Recreation Area
Wayne National Forest proposes name change
The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosted its annual homecoming open house in downtown...
Model railroad club opens doors and tracks to public
One person injured in Parkersburg structure fire
Police say Colton Wilson traveled to Ravenswood with plans of having sex with a minor.
Nelsonville man is charged with soliciting a minor
Michael L. Full
Obituary: Full, Michael L.

Latest News

Enrollment in the academy is restricted to employees of an Ohio local correctional facility.
Officers complete Ohio corrections officer basic training academy
West Virginia governor signs three bills to fund volunteer fire departments
West Virginia governor signs three bills to fund volunteer fire departments
Veterans' organizations throughout Washington County attended the event to contribute to PACT...
Veterans Affairs office hosts PACT Act information event
Mayor Schlicher said there will be small rate increases for water customers in the future with...
Marietta to break ground on largest project in city history