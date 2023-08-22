Ohio man sentenced to life for 2022 murder in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WTAP) - An Ohio man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a murder in Mason County, West Virginia.

Bobby Lee Wolford of Cleveland, Ohio was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for the 2022 murder of John Michael Gomez in Mason County.

Wolford was attempting to rob Gomez when he committed the murder.

Along with a life sentence for felony murder, Wolford faces an additional two to ten years for convictions of conspiracy and concealment of a deceased human body.

Wolford was sentenced on Tuesday following his conviction by a jury early this month.

Wolford’s coconspirator Rikki Parsons-Wise was also sentenced to two to ten years for conspiracy to commit a robbery and concealment of a deceased human body.

Parsons-Wise had been charged with felony murder as well, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges in exchange for her testimony against Wolford.

Mason County Prosecutor Seth Gasksins said the family of the victim may be disappointed that Parsons-Wise wasn’t convicted on the murder charge. Gaskins said it was “one of those cases where you have to make a deal with a demon to get the devil.”

