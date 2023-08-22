Ohio River Sweep returns for the first time in years

By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time since 2019 the Ohio River Sweep is back in Parkersburg.

The river sweep is an event where volunteers come together to bring back the beauty of the Ohio River.

For this years river sweep the Wood County Solid Waste Authority is still searching for volunteers to help. Volunteers will help collect trash along the bank of the river and will be given gloves, trash bags, hand sanitizer and a free t-shirt.

Director of the Wood County Solid Waste Authority, Sarah Robinson, says seeing the river sweep come back is exciting.

“As a volunteer firefighter I participated in previous river sweeps. I’m just excited to bring it back to the community because I think it’s an important part of keeping litter out of the waterways,” said Robinson.

If you want to be a volunteer you can register Saturday, August 26, 7:30 a.m. at the Point Park amphitheater.

