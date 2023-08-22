Ohio Valley Opry and Memorial Health Foundation collaborate to raise funds

The Leah Clark Memorial Concert raised $5,750.(Ohio Valley Opry and Memorial Health Foundation)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – A collaboration between the Ohio Valley Opry and the Memorial Health Foundation (MHF) has raised more than $5,000.

The Leah Clark Memorial Concert raised $5,750. The money will be used to provide vital charity care and support the diverse needs of the community, according to a statement from MHF.

The funds were announced by MHF on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

The concert was held on Saturday, July 15, at the historic Twin City Opera House in McConnelsville, Ohio.

Artists such as The Clarks, Bryan Bragg, Davis Eckert, Jake Allen, Dylan Mayle, and Sam Rupe performed soulful renditions of traditional country and gospel music.

