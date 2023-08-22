Scammers impersonate local law enforcement officers

Local law enforcement warns about a scam.
Local law enforcement warns about a scam.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is warning the community about scam phone calls going around our area.

Scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as deputies, then requesting that the caller takes care of a warrant over the phone.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden told WTAP that the scammers aim to gain callers’ trust by using names of actual current or former deputies at their department.

“No law enforcement agency will ever call and say ‘there’s a warrant for your arrest however, to clear that warrant, we can take money,” he emphasized.

Warden added that many of the people getting these calls don’t even have a warrant but, even if you do, the sheriff’s office doesn’t handle warrants like that.

He warned that sometimes scammers can make it so their caller I.D. pops up as ‘Washington County Sheriff’s Office.’

When in doubt, hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency.

