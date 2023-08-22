Veterans Affairs office hosts PACT Act information event

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Veterans Affairs office hosted a cookout to educate veterans on the PACT Act.

The act is an Act of Congress that spends $797 billion to improve healthcare access and funding for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service.

Tom Kukulka of the Washington County Veterans Services Commission said there is plenty of help available.

“There was a retro payment at one time, but it ended on the 14th. But we still want veterans to come in, there is a lot of benefits here for them and their dependents. “We got a lot of veterans out, we are getting a lot of information out. We’ve made some appointments for healthcare and for the VSO for the compensation side.”

PACT Act information can be found HERE

