2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Wirt County Tigers

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Wirt County Tigers enter the 2023 season looking to take a leap for their program that they have not experienced in over a decade. The Tigers finished 6-4 in 2022, but missed out on the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Tigers have a lot of players returning in key positions in 2023, and even with the team numbers down to near 30, the veteran presence has been refreshing for head coach Jason Hickman.

“It’s our leadership from our older guys,” Hickman said. “We’ve got buy in at the top, and everyone else just kind of falls in line when you have that, so that’s exciting to see.”

Wirt County believes they are being overlooked in Class A, as they feel like they will be able to compete at the highest level in the state. Senior Chase Parsons says there is a lot to be excited about with the talent on this year’s roster.

“Our receivers may be a little on the smaller side, but (no one can) guard them,” said Parsons. “We’ve been out there throwing it up and they’ve been catching everything we throw to them. The run game is good, our line is solid, we got a great running back. We’re pretty solid this year all the way around there’s no weak points, just a bunch of strong ones.”

Wirt County made the Class A semifinals back in 2010, and have been looking to get to that level ever since. Hickman believes the talent is here on this roster to create something special in 2023.

“We have the talent to get to that next level,” said Hickman. “We brought a lot of guys back, a lot of pieces from that 6-4 team, and I feel like we’re kind of being overlooked a little bit here and there, and that’s where we want to be. If we stay healthy, I think we have a chance to compete with the best teams around.”

The Tigers open the season on August 25 on the road against South Harrison.

