Belpre, Fort Frye football game relocated

Belpre Football
Belpre Football(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre vs. Fort Frye football game will have a change in location.

The Friday night football game will now be played at Stadium Field in Parkersburg.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The game was originally supposed to be played at Belpre’s Ralph Holder Stadium.

According to Belpre Athletic Director Jason Varner, the change is due to finishing touches on the stadium’s new track.

Varner said the new track is nearly complete and the stadium will more than likely be ready for the next home game, however, there is no guarantee.

