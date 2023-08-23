Boil water notice issued for parts of Mineral Wells

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) – Mineral Wells Public Service District (PSD) has issued a boil water notice.

The boil notice was issued on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

The notice applies to water customers on Wolf Run Road, Slate Camp Run Road, and from 3680 to 4951 Slate Creek Road.

Those impacted should bring all water to a boil, and let the water sit for at least one minute before use.

Mineral Wells PSD has issued the boil water notice because of a water main break.

The PSD estimates resolving the problem and lifting the notice within 48 hours.

For more information contact Todd Anderson of Mineral Wells PSD at 304-489-2915.

