Four arrested for breaking and entering church with 6-year-old child

CHURCHTOWN, Ohio (WTAP) - Four people are being charged for breaking into and vandalizing a church with a 6-year-old child.

The Washington County sheriff’s office was dispatched to St. John the Baptist Church in Churchtown for a report of vandalism and theft on the morning of August 21st

Staff Lieutenant Eric Hunter said there is video evidence from inside the church showing four individuals and a small child breaking items and ripping pages out of bibles.

Following the incident, Lieutenant Hunter says the child got behind the wheel of the suspect vehicle.

“After the church was ransacked, the small child that was with them ended up getting into the suspect vehicle they drove there, at which time the child ended up somehow knocking the vehicle out of gear with no one else in the car. The car went down over the hill and crashed into a tree.”

The sheriff’s office reports the child sustained no injuries.

Charges:

Chelsey D. Bills - Marietta - incarcerated on $35K bond - charges of breaking and entering (F-5) / desecration (F-5) / child endangerment (M-1).

Tyler A. Bills - Marietta - incarcerated on $35K bond - charges of breaking and entering (F-5) / desecration (F-5) / child endangerment (M-1).

Desiree D. Lewis - Adamsville, OH - incarcerated on $10K bond - charges of breaking and entering (F-5) / desecration (F-5).

Brooklyn Wyatt of Belpre is incarcerated with no bond until her initial court appearance Thursday; charges of breaking and entering (F-5) / desecration (F-5).

