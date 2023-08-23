Full STEAM Ahead: Barbie Slime!

Jill from Discovery World on Market continue the Barbie theme with this week's activity, Barbie Slime.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s Daybreak crew is partnering up with Jill McDonald to show families some fun, easy, and affordable S.T.E.A.M. projects they can do at home.

Jill McDonald is the Education Manager at Discovery World on Market. McDonald was a teacher in Wood County before taking her position with Discovery World. She says she’s excited to teach kids S.T.E.A.M. activities that they can do at home to increase their knowledge and skills... while also having a lot of fun!

This week’s project: Barbie Slime!

Cost: approximately $4

Ingredients:

  • Clear or white glue(glitter glue may be used as well)
  • Liquid laundry starch
  • Food coloring(pink or red if using white glue)
  • Measuring cup
  • Spoon
  • Bowl for mixing
  • Pearls, fake gems, sequins, glitter
Ingredients used for this week's Barbie Slime: Full STEAM Ahead
Ingredients used for this week's Barbie Slime: Full STEAM Ahead(Alexa Griffey)

Recipes 1:

  • 4 ounces of clear glue
  • Food coloring( a few drops)
  • 2 ounces of liquid starch

Recipe 2:

  • ½ cup glue
  • ¼ cup of water
  • ½ cup liquid starch
  • Optional: add glitter

Instructions:

Put glue in the bowl first, then add food coloring.  If adding water, do it at this step.  Then, stir in liquid starch.  Pour in a sealing container. (I purchased my containers at Michael’s for .99.  They came in heart and star shapes.  I also purchased glitter, pearls and gemstones there as well.) After slime is in container, top with pearls or gemstones.

Parent Note: This activity can get a little messy, so plan accordingly!

STEAM Focus:

Science-Chemistry because we combine ingredients(reactants) to form the slime(product). We also use art when choosing colors, adding embellishments. We use math in measuring ingredients.

You can check out Discovery World on Market here.

