Geophysical survey to identify unknown graves at Mound Cemetery

Mound cemetery is developed around the base of a prehistoric Adena Native American burial mound believed to be over 2,000 years old.
Jarrod Burks of Ohio Valley Archeology says they are using ground penetrating radar and other tools for their work.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The scans of Mound Cemetery will help identify available land for potential projects such as a mausoleum or columbarium.

The mound is part of an Ohio Hopewell culture mound complex known as the Marietta Earthworks.

“Today we are using an instrument called a magnetometer which detects the earth’s magnetic fields. Ideally the graves alter the earth’s magnetic field in ways we can detect. One thing we’ve noticed so far is there are a lot of iron coffins on the north side of the mound here and those date to the 1800′s. It’s kind of neat to see which graves have iron coffins, those would be the folks who had some money.”

Scans will continue at the cemetery over the coming weeks.

