High-risk groups advised to wear face masks, some experts say

FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.
FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It might be time to dig out your face masks again.

A growing number of experts say high-risk individuals should mask up.

The experts are warning high-risk individuals and their caretakers to take precautions in crowds amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have a broad policy for adopting masks.

The agency does recommend universal masking where the virus is at high levels, but nowhere in the country has reached that threshold yet.

About 85 counties were in the medium threshold for reporting COVID-19 cases with a quarter of those in Florida.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Colton Wilson traveled to Ravenswood with plans of having sex with a minor.
Nelsonville man is charged with soliciting a minor
Wayne National Forest Leith Run Recreation Area
Wayne National Forest proposes name change
Local law enforcement warns about a scam.
Scammers impersonate local law enforcement officers
Kimberly Ann Barrett
Obituary: Barrett, Kimberly Ann
James "Jim" Edward Schob
Obituary: Schob, James “Jim” Edward

Latest News

A nonprofit in the MOV is putting together backpacks filled with comfort items to help children...
MOV Nonprofit works to provide comfort backpacks for foster children
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
In this week's segment, we make Barbie Slime!
Full STEAM Ahead: Barbie Slime!
FILE - This Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, appears to show...
Rudy Giuliani to surrender to Georgia authorities
Jill from Discovery World on Market continue the Barbie theme with this week's activity, Barbie...
Full STEAM Ahead: Barbie Slime