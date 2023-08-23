Mobility project aims to give disabled veterans independence

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Veterans Mobility Project aims to give disabled military veterans and their families independence.

The mobility project was created in July of 2022 by Disabled American Veterans Chapter 52 commander Ron Hudson and Washington County Veterans Service Commission.

The project provides disabled veterans equipment that allows them to get around without major assistance.

Commander Hudson says donations are crucial to their mission.

“For anybody who has ever had problems getting in and out of chairs, you understand what that means to somebody who has more independence. So, they can live a life they should be living and not just something they are forced to live.”

Wheelchairs, hospital beds, and motorized scooters are some of the items collected for veterans.

Project details can be found by contacting mobilityproject@wcvsc.com or call 704-371-4427.

