Mobility project aims to give disabled veterans independence

The project provides disabled veterans equipment that allows them to get around without major assistance.
Wheelchairs, hospital beds, and motorized scooters are some of the items collected for veterans.
Wheelchairs, hospital beds, and motorized scooters are some of the items collected for veterans.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Veterans Mobility Project aims to give disabled military veterans and their families independence.

The mobility project was created in July of 2022 by Disabled American Veterans Chapter 52 commander Ron Hudson and Washington County Veterans Service Commission.

The project provides disabled veterans equipment that allows them to get around without major assistance.

Commander Hudson says donations are crucial to their mission.

“For anybody who has ever had problems getting in and out of chairs, you understand what that means to somebody who has more independence. So, they can live a life they should be living and not just something they are forced to live.”

Wheelchairs, hospital beds, and motorized scooters are some of the items collected for veterans.

Project details can be found by contacting mobilityproject@wcvsc.com or call 704-371-4427.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Colton Wilson traveled to Ravenswood with plans of having sex with a minor.
Nelsonville man is charged with soliciting a minor
Wayne National Forest Leith Run Recreation Area
Wayne National Forest proposes name change
Mayor Schlicher said there will be small rate increases for water customers in the future with...
Marietta to break ground on largest project in city history
Kimberly Ann Barrett
Obituary: Barrett, Kimberly Ann
Local law enforcement warns about a scam.
Scammers impersonate local law enforcement officers

Latest News

There is reportedly video evidence from inside the church showing four individuals and a small...
Four arrested for breaking and entering church with 6-year-old child
School year starts at Washington County Career Center
School year starts at Washington County Career Center
Students return to Wood County Schools
Students return to Wood County Schools
West Virginia attorney admonished in Slow Down program findings