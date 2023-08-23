MOV nonprofit helps kids transition into foster care with comfort backpacks

The backpacks are filled with items to help make the transition easier
A nonprofit in the MOV is putting together backpacks filled with comfort items to help children in the foster care system with their transitions.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Transitioning into the foster care system can be a challenge for any child, but there’s a Mid-Ohio Valley nonprofit that’s trying to help prepare kids transitioning into the foster care system.

R3 for Blueprints is doing this by providing comfort bags. These comfort bags are backpacks filled with items to help make the transition easier, including hygiene necessities, books, blankets, and comfort items like toys, coloring books, and diaries.

Micheala Diehl, the youth missions coordinator for Porterfield Baptist Church, is a part of R3 for Blueprints.

Diehl says these backpacks are needed for kids entering the foster care system.

“A lot of these kids are coming into foster care with very little, and so these bags are going to kind of help make the transition a little more safe and comfortable for them.”

The group has been able to already have backpacks filled with items available for kids, thanks to the support of the community and area businesses.

“The impact is amazing. I personally know a couple of foster kids and just seeing people help... It’s been incredible to watch.”

To help continue providing backpacks, the group is holding a raffle fundraiser with a gift card wreath. Diehl says the total value is around $600.

“We’ve had a lot of local businesses give us some generous donations.”

Diehl explained that 100% of the proceeds will go towards this project and towards the kids.

The drawing will be on September 24th and tickets are expected to go on sale the week of Monday August 28, 2023.

To stay up-to-date on the status of the raffle, or to learn more about the group, head over to their Facebook page: R3 for Blueprints.

