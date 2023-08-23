Obituary: Ankeney, John D.

John D. Ankeney, 79, of Pennsboro, WV, formerly of Clear Spring, MD, peacefully passed away on August 21, 2023, at his home surrounded in love by family.

He was born April 8, 1944, in Hagerstown, MD, a son of the late Howard Edwin and Anna Marie (McKee) Ankeney.

John retired as a Lieutenant at Roxbury Correctional Institution, with the Department of Corrections in the state of Maryland.

John is known for his colorful stories and political acumen.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Ankeney, by his son Gary Mariotti, wife Tammy, and as Pop Pop to granddaughters, Brittany Mariotti Smith and Danielle Mariotti Miller, grandsons, Dane Verdier, Donald Weir, and Daniel Weir, and three great grandchildren. He is fondly remembered by many friends, especially brother-in-law Jack Carbaugh and family.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Weir. He will finally be reunited with his beloved dog, Muttly.

In accordance to John’s wishes, he will be cremated and services will be held privately at a future date by family and close friends. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

