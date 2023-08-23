Obituary: Bartlett, Robert M. (Bobby)

Robert M. Bartlett (Bobby) of Marietta passed away August 18 2023. Bobby was born October 9 1931 of Akron Ohio. The son of the late Gray and Hyla Bartlett.

He was employed by Chevron for 37 years. He served in Navy for 4 years. Longtime member of Marietta Elks Club 477 and Legion Post 64. He was a Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football fan. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather.

He is survived by his son, Kevin R. Bartlett (Mistie); granddaughter, Brandi Simpson (James); great granddaughter, Alyssa Simpson; stepdaughter, Nancy Davila; adopted son, Dave (Amber) Cravens; niece, Jeanette Parks; and nephew, Jimmy Bartlett.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gray and Hyla Bartlett; brother, Al Bartlett; and daughter, Angela Marie Bartlett.

A celebration of life memorial will be at a later date. Donations may be made to the Marietta Boys and Girls Club. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is assisting in cremation and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

