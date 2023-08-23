Obituary: Gault, Samantha (Sami, Sam)

Samantha, Sami, Sam Gault, 41 (Parkersburg, WV), left us peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 22, 2023. Her departure from this earth was no different than the way she lived her life: on her own terms. For 5 years, Sami stood strong and faced forward like trekking through a hurricane. No matter the strength of the winds, she kept moving. She refused to let cancer be her life or her story. It will not be her story here.

Sami had a zest for life and adventure like no other with her husband, her ‘partner in crime’, Brad, always by her side. He remains there now. When she laughed, she would sometimes throw in a snort and crinkle her nose just so. She could always find humor in even the darkest of times. Stubborn and kind, Sami was the perfect mix. She is still a friend, a sister, a daughter, a mom, a bonus mom, Mimi and a wife. She was genuine in her thoughts, her words and her intentions. She would always rather hear about you, than talk about herself. Her fire was evident in any challenge, in reaching any goal. That same fire will continue to burn in the veins of the girls that drove her every movement, her daughters. She felt blessed beyond measure to walk through this life with a perfectly blended family that was five girls and one Brad.

We will not say that Samantha is “survived by”. She leaves pieces of herself in her daughters Ava, Sidney and Quinn. She softly made footprints in the hearts of Cam (Justin) and Ashtyn (Logan). As a sister to Cassie and aunt to Zayde, bits of Sam will always be evident in their faces and gestures. Sami was Cassie’s “Din”. Her sidekick, her big sister. As a daughter, Sami was irrevocably connected with and loved her parents, Jill and Scott Yoak. Being a Mimi to Cam and Ashtyn’s boys was another level of love she had never known. She was quickly loved by her father & mother-in-law, Chester and Sandy Gault. As a wife, she and Brad were intertwined in spirit and in a depth of love she hopes everyone has the opportunity to experience. This world will be a little less bright without her in it. She is one of a kind and touched us all to our core. She will live forever in our hearts and stories.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Rev. Mike Seeley officiating. Visitation will be from 5- 8 pm Friday and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gault family. Online condolences can be left at www.LambertTatman.com

