Obituary: McVey, David Lee

In Loving Memory of David Lee McVey (January 4, 1937 – August 18, 2023)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David (Dave) Lee McVey, a beloved resident of Belpre, Ohio. Dave’s journey on this earth came to a peaceful close on August 18, 2023, leaving behind a beloved wife of 64 years and legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories. He was 86 years old.

Born on January 4, 1937, in Spencer, West Virginia, Dave’s life was woven with threads of dedication, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to his family and community. He was raised in Morgantown, West Virginia where he graduated from high school as well as West Virginia University in Industrial Management. He was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, a friend, and a neighbor whose moral compass and very presence radiated warmth and comfort to all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Throughout his life, Dave exemplified the values of hard work and perseverance. He served honorably in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He then worked as a devoted employee at E. I. DuPont for 34 years, ultimately retiring as an area superintendent. His dedication to his work was matched only by his dedication to his wife of 64 years, and his family. As a loving husband, father, and grandfather, his unwavering support and guidance served as a steady anchor for his loved ones, providing them with a strong foundation of love, support, integrity, and kindness on which to build their lives.

Dave’s love for his community was unmistakable. He was an active member of various local organizations including Holiday of Lights, Belpre Masonic Temple and St. Marks United Methodist Church, always eager to lend a helping hand and contribute to the betterment of Belpre. His friendly demeanor and approachability made him a friend to all, and his wisdom was sought after by many.

In his free time, Dave enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking, golf, reading, choir, bowling, traveling and cheering on the Mountaineers with his beloved wife Jean. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean McVey, son, Dan (Sara) McVey, of Zanesville, Ohio, daughter, Debbie (Steve) Head of Stockton, CA, son, Michael (Lori) McVey of Purcellville, VA, grandchildren, Zeke & Trent McVey, Meghan & Chris Bartolomei, Ryan, Kyle and Evan McVey, great grandchildren, Raelynn & Riley McVey,

each of whom holds cherished memories of his love and wisdom close to their hearts.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held on Saturday, 26 August 2023 at St. Marks United Methodist Church where friends and family will come together to remember and honor the incredible person he was. Masonic Services will begin at 10:30 AM conducted by the Belpre Masonic Lodge #609. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM, with services immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that any donations be made in Dave’s name to St Marks United Methodist Church or Belpre Holiday of Lights, organizations that were close to his heart.

As we say goodbye to Dave, his legacy of kindness, dedication, and love will forever be a guiding light for all who had the privilege of knowing him. His spirit will forever live on in the stories we share, the lessons we’ve learned, and the love we continue to feel.

