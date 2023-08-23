Obituary: Powers, Gary Wayne

Gary Wayne Powers, 73, of Parkersburg passed away August 22, 2023 at his residence.  He was born on November 19, 1949 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Sanford William and Garnet Boone Powers.  He was a US Army veteran and worked at Johns Manville.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela (Dave) VonVille of Parkersburg; three grandchildren, Wyatt Marshall, Carol VonVille, David (Heather) VonVille; six great grandchildren, Christine, Travis, Ashton, Bryson, Addilynn, Cohen; one great great grandchildren, Quinton; one brother, Donald (Reva) Powers, one sister, Ruby Bonnett; one sister-in-law Karlene Powers and former wife, Sharon Powers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl and Bill Powers; infant brother, Enoch Powers and infant sister, Laura Powers.

Funeral services will be Friday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.

Visitation will be held  one hour prior to the service, Friday, 10-11 am at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

