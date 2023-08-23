Obituary: Swiger, Bessie Ellen

Bessie Ellen Swiger, 47, of Pullman, died August 23, 2023 at her residence.

She was born March 26, 1976 at Grantsville, WV, the daughter of David P. and Betty L. Westfall Hosey of Pullman. Bessie had been manager at 7 Eleven, Pennsboro and Ellenboro Exxon.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Kevin LeRoy Swiger; children, David Allen Michael Hosey (Tabitha) of Pullman, Trinity Renee Lee Ann Muschweck (Erik) of Pennsboro, Christopher Joseph Moyers, Pullman, Jorden Methious Swiger of Pullman, Heaven Lea Angel Swiger of Pullman; grandchildren, Renesmae Hosey, Gracelynn Poling, Bryson Hosey, Autumn Hosey, Liviana Poling, and Audrey Swiger; brothers, David Parker Hosey, Jr. of Mahone, Donnie, Ronnie, and Andrew Lee Hosey all of Pullman.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Joey Ray Hosey.

A memorial service will be held at 7 PM, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville officiated by Trinity Regard. Friends may visit at the funeral home, Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

