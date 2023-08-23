Parkersburg’s URA votes to purchase dilapidated property for $681,000

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg URA voted to purchase a dilapidated property for $681,000.

This is for the Econolodge on seventh street, which officials say has had long-standing issues with the city. While fixes have been put in place over the years, issues persist.

Multiple locals spoke out in support, pointing to crime and issues they say it’s caused for local business.

Chief Board said this property has been an issue for all 21 years he’s been on the force.

He remembered how locals would react to the times they put in place an increased police presence in the area.

“Those neighbors knew and they’d be offering our officers drinks, clapping, cheering, things like that because they were so indoctrinated with drugs, theft, people urinating, defecating, and things of that nature,” Board said.

He added that there’s been multiple overdoses and arrests at the property, telling WTAP that the property seems to attract criminals.

Others took issue with the cost, saying that officials are compensating the property owner for multiple code violations.

One local said, “This spends, as stated earlier, almost the entire Urban Renewal authority budget on one property as she pointed out there’s problems on 39th Street, there’s problems on almost every other street that you drive down in Parkersburg.”

According to Council President Sharon Kuhl, the URA’s total budget is $731,000, which means that the Econolodge purchase will account for about 93% of its budget.

Official documentation states that the sale’s price includes the cost of the seller’s relocation expenses, their loss of income source, and outstanding debts they need to pay.

Multiple locals took issue with adding to the price to pay for the seller’s relocation expenses and loss of income source.

A couple city council members questioned whether the city did enough to enforce maintenance of the property. Some other officials pushed back on those claims, saying that departments have not been relaxed in dealing with the issue.

An appraisal by Precision Appraisal Services, commissioned by the city, came in as $490,000. City Planner Connor LaVelle said that this is the price that subtracts an estimated $170,000 demolition cost because the appraisal company determined that the best use of the property is vacancy and redevelopment.

An appraisal by AmeriMac Appraisal Management, commissioned by the seller, came in as $530,000. LaVelle said this is also subtracting the demolition cost, this one being $180,000. They also suggested redeveloping the property via demolition of the existing property.

LaVelle listed multiple reasons for the property’s price, beyond its appraised value.

It’s the income source for the owner

Eight of their extended family members live on the property



The owner has an outstanding deed of trust that needs to be paid off before the property is officially put in the city’s hands



Officials negotiated with the owner on a cost that would address concerns beyond the appraisal value such as relocation costs. Originally, the owner wanted a higher price.

Officials clarified that the purchase of this property is not an eminent domain proceeding.

Wendy Tuck and J.R. Carpenter were the only council members who voted against the purchase.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.