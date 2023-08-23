School year starts at Washington County Career Center

Students are headed back to the classroom at the Washington County Career Center.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Students are headed back to the classroom at the Washington County Career Center.

First year students start on Wednesday and second year students will return to the campus on Thursday.

Career Center superintendent Tony Huffman said the first day went well, with staff and students alike are excited to get back to school.

Huffman said enrollment as the Career Center has trended upwards in recent years. He said this is notable because the student population in Washington County has declined.

He attributes the positive enrollment at the trade school to the alternative educational options it offers to students as a trade school. “I think we’re starting to realize that there are a lot of good paying jobs with a career-technical education. I think parents and students are also realizing that coming here to the career center doesn’t limit them if they want to go on to college,” Huffman said.

Huffman said a new practical nursing program is in the works at the Career Center. He said they’re currently in the process of getting the program approved by the state. Huffman said he hopes to have the program up and running by next year.

