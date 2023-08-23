Schrader Youth Ballet will have a new name starting in September

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Schrader Youth Ballet in Downtown Parkersburg will have a new name starting in September.

The American Academy of Ballet will be moving into the building on 601 Market Street. The school is a part of the Charleston Ballet.

There will be three levels of classes for ages 6-8, 8-12, and 12 and up.

Classes will start on Saturday, Sept. 9, and there will be classes every Saturday for the first semester, which lasts until December.

Kim Pauley, the Artistic Director and CEO of the Charleston Ballet, shared why it is important to bring her academy to Parkersburg.

“Ballet is really really important. Not just to become a dancer but just the training that you get for many many skills for your life. And there is really not that much classical ballet here and there has been for so long. So, we are trying to continue it,” Pauley said.

Pauley said she hopes to expand the school after the first semester if there is more interest from people in the community.

She also said they are planning on doing a community Nutcracker performance at the Smoot Theatre by the end of the semester.

For more information on the American Academy of Ballet click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.