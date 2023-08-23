Serena Williams, husband share first family photos with new baby

The family took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.
The family took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.(Instagram/alexisohanian via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently welcomed their second daughter.

Ohanian took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.

The post features a series of family photos with the newborn.

He said both mom and baby are happy and healthy.

Williams publicly shared she was expecting another baby at the famed Met Gala in New York City in May.

The tennis legend and Ohanian married in 2017, the same year their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia, was born.

Congratulations to the family!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Colton Wilson traveled to Ravenswood with plans of having sex with a minor.
Nelsonville man is charged with soliciting a minor
Wayne National Forest Leith Run Recreation Area
Wayne National Forest proposes name change
Local law enforcement warns about a scam.
Scammers impersonate local law enforcement officers
Kimberly Ann Barrett
Obituary: Barrett, Kimberly Ann
James "Jim" Edward Schob
Obituary: Schob, James “Jim” Edward

Latest News

A nonprofit in the MOV is putting together backpacks filled with comfort items to help children...
MOV Nonprofit works to provide comfort backpacks for foster children
Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Judge temporarily blocks new Tennessee House Republican ban on signs
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani to surrender to Georgia authorities
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
Belpre Football
Belpre, Fort Frye football game relocated